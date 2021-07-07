MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $475.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $483.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.44.

MKTX stock opened at $471.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.78. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 6.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

