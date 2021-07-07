MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares fell 4% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $530.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MarketAxess traded as low as $450.09 and last traded at $453.15. 1,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.80.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.22.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

