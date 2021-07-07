Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

