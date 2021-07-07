Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 6,793.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 161,282 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

