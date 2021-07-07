Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,894 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.54. 25,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,107. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

