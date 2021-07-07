Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $67.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Masco by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 230,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Masco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.