Matryx Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Matryx has a market cap of $1.02 million and $46,712.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matryx Coin Profile

MTX is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

