Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$8.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.45.

MMX traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,308. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$946.15 million and a PE ratio of 20.68. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.47 and a 12-month high of C$7.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.95.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

