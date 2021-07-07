McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

