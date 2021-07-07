McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.87. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 26,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

