Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 611 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after buying an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.09. 19,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $502.69. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

