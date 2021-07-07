Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 1,096 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up approximately 2.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $22,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

