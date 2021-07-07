Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.77. The stock had a trading volume of 128,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

