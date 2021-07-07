Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 261,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,324,328 shares.The stock last traded at $15.99 and had previously closed at $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,920 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,857,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,358 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after acquiring an additional 981,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

