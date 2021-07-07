Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 261,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,324,328 shares.The stock last traded at $15.99 and had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

