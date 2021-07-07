Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $14.72 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 23% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $525.68 or 0.01536185 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00395116 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003158 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014695 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001575 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

