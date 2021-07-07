Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

