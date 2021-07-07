Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.34. 150,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,386,078. The firm has a market cap of $198.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

