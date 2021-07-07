Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Short Interest Update

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,070,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 18,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

