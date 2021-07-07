Merculet Price Up 66.2% This Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $383,886.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00165997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,059.20 or 0.99695691 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.06 or 0.00974909 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

