Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 1,270.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

MRSN opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

