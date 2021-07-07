Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $1,340,522.48.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $556,983.90.

On Thursday, May 6th, John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $273.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.91. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

