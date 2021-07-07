Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $312,543.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.34 or 0.06812311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00155975 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,613,289 coins and its circulating supply is 78,613,191 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.