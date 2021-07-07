MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Reduced by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 567,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,703,000 after acquiring an additional 296,585 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

MetLife stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.