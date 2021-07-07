MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Shares Down 1%

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 1,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, HSBC upgraded MGM China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

