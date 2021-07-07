Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Micro Focus International has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Micro Focus International to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Micro Focus International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

