Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is William Blair Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,392 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $454,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $279.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

