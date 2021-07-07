Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 32,996.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $334,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270,747 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,649. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

