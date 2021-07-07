Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 202.4% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 231.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $163.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.02. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

