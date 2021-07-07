Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.01

Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MINI stock opened at GBX 94.45 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.70. Miton UK Microcap has a twelve month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Miton UK Microcap Company Profile

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

