Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.01

Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of MINI stock opened at GBX 94.45 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.70. Miton UK Microcap has a twelve month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.48).
Miton UK Microcap Company Profile
