Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.01. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $3.37. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

