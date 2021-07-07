Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.01. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $3.37. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

