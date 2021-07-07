MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,216 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $541.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $240.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

