MML Investors Services LLC Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 105,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09.

