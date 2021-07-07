MML Investors Services LLC Has $15.01 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $232.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $182.62 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

