MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 390.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,979 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $22,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $318.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $205.00 and a twelve month high of $318.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.51.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

