MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $160.44. The company has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

