MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,723,000 after buying an additional 273,938 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79.

