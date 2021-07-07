MML Investors Services LLC Sells 45,730 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,730 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50,155.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 229,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,433,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $51.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.