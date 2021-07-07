Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MIG stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.94. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The company has a market capitalization of £69.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors. It invests in companies based in the United Kingdom.

