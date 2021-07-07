ModiHost Market Capitalization Achieves $128,872.43 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $128,872.43 and approximately $28,995.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00939362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045405 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

