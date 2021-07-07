monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. monday.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $232.47 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

