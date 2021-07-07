Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

MNR opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.