MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MONOY opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.25. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $434.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 33.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that MonotaRO will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

