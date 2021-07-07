Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.82. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $370.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.08. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $370.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.