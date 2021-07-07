MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $0.30

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $5,193.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00404999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 23,630,818 coins and its circulating supply is 23,610,317 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.