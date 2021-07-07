MoonTrust Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $32,791.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00132806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00165290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.50 or 1.00253460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00978103 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

