Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.