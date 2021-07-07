Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.18. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.13, with a volume of 28,070 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$675.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.39.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

