Morpheus Labs Hits Market Cap of $17.15 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.00933100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.