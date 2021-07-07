Morris S. Young Sells 40,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.69 million, a PE ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

